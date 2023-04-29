British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.6 %

BTI opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.