Brokerages Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Target Price at $29.40

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research firms have commented on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BHLB opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $96,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,446.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,144,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

