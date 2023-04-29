Brokers Offer Predictions for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for AllianceBernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for AllianceBernstein’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.1 %

AB opened at $34.96 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.32%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.