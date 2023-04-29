Brokers Offer Predictions for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for SolarEdge Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for SolarEdge Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.93 EPS.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.15.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 173.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.86. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.