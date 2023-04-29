Brokers Set Expectations for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a net margin of 14.52%.

CQP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $62.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after buying an additional 1,171,872 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,415,000 after acquiring an additional 964,036 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 74,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 53,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

