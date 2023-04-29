Brokers Set Expectations for TVA Group’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:TVA)

TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for TVA Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TVA Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
TVA Group Stock Performance
TVA Group has a 1 year low of C$2.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.93.
About TVA Group
TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.
