BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.
BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.
