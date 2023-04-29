Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Insider Vivan Pinto Buys 300,000 Shares

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) insider Vivan Pinto purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,493.44).
Vivan Pinto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 31st, Vivan Pinto bought 300,000 shares of Byotrol stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,493.44).
Byotrol Stock Performance
Shares of LON:BYOT opened at GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.72 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.03. Byotrol plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.07.
Byotrol Company Profile
Byotrol plc develops, and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company also develops, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer use.
