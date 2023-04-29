Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.85 million.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 2.7 %

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

