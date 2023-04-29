Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$168.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “sell” rating and set a C$150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities set a C$162.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank set a C$170.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

CNR stock opened at C$161.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$137.26 and a 52-week high of C$175.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$159.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$161.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.9416867 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

