Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CNQ opened at $60.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Articles

