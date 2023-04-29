Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will earn $6.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.37. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share.

Get Centene alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNC. Stephens cut their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Centene Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CNC opened at $68.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after buying an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,839,000 after buying an additional 332,702 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Centene by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,908,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,578,000 after purchasing an additional 179,932 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.