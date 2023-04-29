CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. KeyCorp upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -243.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

