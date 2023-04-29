Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,634,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,670,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,272,000 after buying an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after purchasing an additional 167,549 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CWST stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.67. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,724 over the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

