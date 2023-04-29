Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Director Richard Sun Acquires 6,100 Shares

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) Director Richard Sun bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,968,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 293,265 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,237,000 after acquiring an additional 233,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,880,000 after acquiring an additional 153,790 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Read More

