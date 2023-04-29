Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,851 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sun bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

