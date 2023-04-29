Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE:CNC opened at $68.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15. Centene has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Centene by 19.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 24.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Centene by 23.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 829.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at $29,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

