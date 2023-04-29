CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.71. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

