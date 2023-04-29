ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,401,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,610 shares of company stock worth $2,562,686 over the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

