China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 317,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SXTC opened at $0.25 on Friday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.