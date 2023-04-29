Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,950.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,664.00 to $1,743.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,021.37.

CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,660.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,567.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,071.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $877,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

