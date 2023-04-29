Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,950.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,664.00 to $1,743.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,021.37.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.5 %
CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,660.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,567.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,071.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill
In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $877,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
