Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,050.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2023 earnings at $11.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $44.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $53.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,071.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,660.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,567.20.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

