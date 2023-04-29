Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,100.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $2,071.00. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,660.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,567.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,068,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,954,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,769,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

