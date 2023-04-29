Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,179 shares of company stock worth $10,162,484 over the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH opened at $127.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average is $120.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $145.80.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.88.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

