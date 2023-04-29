Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CHT opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $44.32.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

See Also

