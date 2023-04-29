Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $97.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after buying an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 146,595 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

