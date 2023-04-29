CIBC Cuts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $128.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from $134.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $107.80 on Thursday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $128.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $44,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TFI International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in TFI International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TFI International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

