Citigroup Increases Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $104.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s current price.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $85.78 on Thursday. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $114.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.84.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Crown by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

