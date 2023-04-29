Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $19.10 on Friday. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $297.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 66.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 35.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

