Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $19.10 on Friday. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $297.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.
