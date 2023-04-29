Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $145.16 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $146.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day moving average of $126.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $529,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $27,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $529,285.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,641.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,051,118. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

