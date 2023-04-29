Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) CEO Buys $1,496,000.00 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,225,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $50,678,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $45,544,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLF. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.