Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) EVP Keith Koci Purchases 7,300 Shares

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,533.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CLF opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,658 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $243,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 415,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $82,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

