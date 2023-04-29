CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CloudMD Software & Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CloudMD Software & Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

DOC stock opened at C$0.19 on Friday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$55.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.64.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

