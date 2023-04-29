Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Commvault Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CVLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $264,668.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

