Congress Park Capital LLC Has $6.79 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,302 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,514,665,000 after buying an additional 208,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,345,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,396,477,000 after buying an additional 215,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $307.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $308.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.