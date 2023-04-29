Contrasting Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) & Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) and Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Addex Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics -1,454.06% -253.10% -167.08% Aeterna Zentaris N/A -29.85% -21.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Aeterna Zentaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Addex Therapeutics and Aeterna Zentaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 1 0 3.00

Addex Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,013.57%. Given Addex Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Addex Therapeutics is more favorable than Aeterna Zentaris.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Aeterna Zentaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics $1.51 million 6.04 -$21.80 million ($2.96) -0.24 Aeterna Zentaris $5.64 million 2.71 -$22.73 million ($4.63) -0.68

Addex Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aeterna Zentaris. Aeterna Zentaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Addex Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Indivior PLC; and The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Æterna Zentaris, Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

