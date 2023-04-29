Contrasting HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Rating) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and F5, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUB Cyber Security (Israel) 0 0 0 0 N/A F5 0 10 6 0 2.38

F5 has a consensus price target of $166.13, suggesting a potential upside of 23.65%. Given F5’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe F5 is more favorable than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has a beta of -0.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F5 has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and F5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUB Cyber Security (Israel) N/A N/A N/A F5 11.74% 16.56% 8.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and F5’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUB Cyber Security (Israel) $32.52 million 0.56 -$13.23 million N/A N/A F5 $2.70 billion 2.74 $322.16 million $5.40 24.88

F5 has higher revenue and earnings than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of F5 shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of F5 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

F5 beats HUB Cyber Security (Israel) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

About F5

F5, Inc. engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

