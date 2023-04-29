Cowa LLC Sells 9,125 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cowa LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.12 and a 200-day moving average of $147.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.24.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

