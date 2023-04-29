CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
CPSH opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.74.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPS Technologies (CPSH)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.