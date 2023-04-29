CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPSH opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.74.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

