Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 52,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 630,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

About Crescent Point Energy

CPG stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.