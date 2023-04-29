Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.52%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of CEQP opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -935.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 649,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 74,211 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 52,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

