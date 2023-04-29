Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) COO Christopher Levendos Sells 14,472 Shares

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $123.09 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $193.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.72.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.