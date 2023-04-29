CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.36. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVBF. TheStreet lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

