Cwm LLC Acquires 831 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,454,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,524,000 after acquiring an additional 548,891 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after acquiring an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,186,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after acquiring an additional 78,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

DXC stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

