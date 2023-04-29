Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 170.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 2,912.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter.

NLR stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.60. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

