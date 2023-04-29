Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Azenta by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZTA opened at $43.49 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $79.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

