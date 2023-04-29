Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 182.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 48.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $185.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $221.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KAI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Further Reading

