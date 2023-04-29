Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Rating) by 314.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMPT. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 29,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $544,000.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XMPT opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39.

About VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

