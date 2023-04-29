Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 218.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 204,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $27.75 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

