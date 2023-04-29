Cwm LLC Buys 325 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 4.5 %

OVV opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

